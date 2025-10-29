Just In: Man United ‘green light’ January transfer for striker who cannot stop scoring

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Napoli’s pursuit of Rasmus Højlund has moved into high gear.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Serie A side have been given the “green light” to convert the on-loan Manchester United forward into a permanent signing as early as January, activating a £38 million option negotiated with the Old Trafford club.

The 22-year-old has rediscovered his spark in Naples, and with six goals in six appearances across all competitions, the Danish striker’s form is accelerating talks toward a swift resolution.

For Napoli, it’s the chance to lock in a long-term No.9, for Højlund, it’s an opportunity to cement a starring role in a system that clearly suits him.

Rasmus Højlund has impressed at Napoli

Højlund’s impact has been immediate. Freed by Napoli’s front-foot approach and the abundance of service from creative midfielders and wide men, the Dane has shown form that made Man United sign him in the first place.

The goals have arrived in varied fashion, first-time finishes, surges in transition, and decisive touches in crowded areas, showing that he has managed to rediscover his form and confidence.

From Napoli’s perspective, triggering the £38m clause makes sense and as things stand, it looks like a bargain deal.

It provides clarity heading into the second half of the season and protects the club from a competitive summer market in which Højlund’s price would likely rise if his form continues.

The fee also looks sensible for a 22-year-old with significant upside and resale potential.

Man United have decided to let Højlund leave

United would be parting with a young striker whose ceiling remains high and whose form in Italy has been sensational. The Red Devils have moved on after the signing of Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

Højlund himself appears comfortable in Serie A. The league’s tactical demands have channelled his movement and decision-making.

Nothing is signed yet, but the momentum, form on the pitch and leverage off it, is all pointing toward a permanent Partenopei chapter for the Danish international.

Man United considering £44m January offer for priority target who is the ‘full package’