Sources: Liverpool & Man City keeping close eye on 28-year-old England international

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could be at the centre of one of the Premier League’s biggest defensive transfer sagas this January.

The 28-year-old has been a model of consistency for Unai Emery’s side and is now attracting interest from several of England’s elite clubs.

Having also broken into the England national team setup, Konsa’s reputation has soared over the past year, making him one of the most reliable and composed centre-backs in English football. The defender has 16 caps for the national team.

Konsa’s performances have been pivotal to Aston Villa’s strong defensive record under Emery.

Liverpool & Man City among clubs monitoring Ezri Konsa

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring his situation closely, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Liverpool were previously interested in Konsa during the summer window but opted not to make a formal bid. With their pursuit of Marc Guehi becoming complicated due to Crystal Palace’s high valuation, Konsa has re-emerged as a more achievable target.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are eager to bolster their defensive depth, particularly given Cristian Romero’s inconsistent fitness record, while Manchester City are keeping tabs as they plan ahead for long-term squad rotation and potential future exits.

Several other clubs, including Chelsea, West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace, have also shown interest.

Chelsea are rebuilding their defensive options after injuries to key players, while West Ham and Newcastle are exploring consistent options for their backline.

Aston Villa might have to sell due to financial reasons

Aston Villa, however, remain reluctant sellers. Konsa’s contract runs until June 2028, giving the club leverage in negotiations.

Yet, Villa’s need to comply with PSR regulations could force their hand. Selling a homegrown player would represent pure profit in accounting terms, a crucial factor for clubs seeking to balance their financial books.

Villa reportedly value Konsa between £40 million and £45 million, a figure that reflects both his experience and his importance to the team.

While Aston Villa will do everything possible to retain one of their most dependable performers, financial realities may dictate otherwise.

Report: Liverpool prepared to pay over £100 million for “the next big thing”