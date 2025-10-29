“I want to stay here” – Liverpool star clears his future with blunt comments

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It has been an eventful season for Liverpool so far.

The defending Premier League champions looked clear favorites to win the Premier League title and that is how they started their season.

Five wins from the first five games and their record of scoring late goals showed that their mentality is unbreakable this season under the leadership of Arne Slot.

The fact that the Reds were doing that without their expensive new signings performing well showed that there is more to come.

However, they have lost all four Premier League matches since then and have fallen seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Federico Chiesa has impressed this season

One of their key players this season has been Italian winger Federico Chiesa who has made it a habit to make an impact after coming on from the bench.

Slot has still not given him enough starts but Chiesa keeps on knocking on the door.

The former Juventus winger cleared his future ahead of the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

He said, as reported by Liverpool.com:

“At the moment I’m happy with what I’m doing.

“I’m not happy with what the situation is like for the team because we’re not winning, but, personally, I think I’m giving a lot to the team, to the fans and I want to keep doing that in order to win in the future.

“That’s the main reason I’m doing this. Obviously, I want to stay here and I want to win for Liverpool again.

“I want to play good. That’s my main goal, then the coach is going to decide whether I’m starting or not. But if I keep on playing well, then, of course, I’m going to have more minutes. That’s because the coach sees that. He showed that to me because I’ve been playing better.

“Last year I wasn’t fit enough. I wasn’t mentally ready and I didn’t play. I was totally okay with it because I wasn’t up to speed with the other lads.

“This year, I felt as soon as we started I felt better physically and mentally. I have played more and I still need to play more to reach the level. I was playing a lot when I won the Euros (in 2021).

“I’m a different player now, but I like where I’m going and I like the fact I have improved in many aspects of my game, apart from the fact I have lost a bit of speed.”

Liverpool winger wants to prove himself at Anfield

Chiesa deserves more opportunities this year. He is fit and in his best form since joining the club.

It is highly likely that he will start against Palace in the Carabao Cup tonight but even in the Premier League, the Italian deserves more playing time than he is actually getting at the moment.

Considering how the first team starters are struggling to perform at the moment, Slot needs to use his bench more in order to keep his squad fresh and happy.

