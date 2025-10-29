Liverpool find out how much they will have to pay to sign ‘Rolls-Royce’ Tottenham star – report

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/AMAAndrew Kearns/CameraSport//Getty Images)

Tottenham star Micky van de Ven is a man in demand with several clubs vying for his signature.

The Dutch defender has been an incredible signing for Spurs, attracting interest from several top clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

However, Spurs have slapped a massive price tag on their defensive stalwart to fend off the interest.

Tottenham slap €100m price tag on Micky van de Ven

Tottenham have slapped a €100m valuation on their star defender.

The staggering valuation, which would likely set a new world record for a defender, is seen by Spurs as a “barrier” to demonstrate just how much they value the Dutchman’s “continued presence at the club,” according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The club views him as strategically important and “won’t let him leave without a record-breaking transfer.”

The commanding centre-back, who has been instrumental in Tottenham’s form, has already drawn the attention of European giants, with Real Madrid viewing the 24-year-old as a key alternative to bolster their defence in the next cycle.

The report further confirms that Real Madrid are not alone, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich also “closely monitoring the situation”.

The Dutch centre-back’s current contract at Spurs does not expire until 2029, but Spurs are hoping to reward the defender with a new contract.

Micky van de Ven has been a terrific signing for Tottenham

Since joining Tottenham, Van de Ven has been a revelation, forming a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of defence.

Under Thomas Frank’s management, the ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender has elevated his game even further, helping Spurs boast the joint-second best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just seven goals so far this season.

Beyond his defensive solidity, Van de Ven has also emerged as a surprise attacking threat, scoring five goals in 11 appearances across all competitions — an impressive tally for a centre-back.

Tottenham see the Dutch international as crucial to their long-term project, and while interest continues to grow, it would take a monumental bid to tempt them into selling their defensive star.