How much time has Ruben Amorim bought himself with Man United’s win at Liverpool?

Ruben Amorim during Man United's win at Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A win at Anfield will do wonders for any manager, but perhaps especially if you’re manager of Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said that he judged his players on how well he performed in big games like away to United’s arch rivals Liverpool, so what does Sunday’s result mean for Ruben Amorim’s future as manager?

Make no mistake about it, the Portuguese tactician needed a statement result like this, not to mention the fact that it’s the first time he’s actually managed to win back-to-back league games since taking over last year.

United haven’t had the best start to the season, and there’ll still be concerns there after that shocking Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, as well as that really poor display in the 3-1 defeat away to Brentford.

But Amorim will be feeling a lot more secure in his position now. The question is, should he be, or was this win against a struggling Liverpool side just a bit of a false dawn?

Manchester United rode their luck in 2-1 win against Liverpool

Football is a results business, of course, so the only real thing that matters after Sunday’s game is that United came away from Merseyside with all three points.

Still, there’s no escaping the fact that these games often rest on fine margins, and had any one of Cody Gakpo’s *three* shots against the post gone in, it would have been a very different game.

Arne Slot said after the game that he couldn’t believe how many clear cut chances his side missed, and you certainly feel like a fully fit and firing Alexander Isak would’ve buried that big chance in the first half.

In total, LFC had a whopping 63% possession and a total of 17 shots, 6 of which were on target – if United allow their opponents that kind of dominance too often, you’d be unwise to bet on them winning a lot of games.

Is Amorim’s system really working?

On the other hand, Amorim arguably did well to get United creating ten shots, including three on target, when they had so little of the ball.

And some MUFC fans might argue that, for all Liverpool’s dominance, not all their chances were of that great quality.

Matthijs de Ligt has one of his best games in a United shirt, and Amad Diallo really shone in that right wing-back role, so perhaps Amorim is finally winning these players round to his way of playing.

We’ll probably need to see a few more wins in the coming weeks and months to be totally sure of that, but the signs after this big win are looking a little more promising.