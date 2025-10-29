Jadon Sancho warming up for Aston Villa (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Aston Villa signed Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old had a difficult time at Old Trafford, and he decided to join the West Midlands club on loan so that he could get his career back on track with regular football. However, the move has not gone according to plan. He has played just 53 minutes of league football so far.

Sancho has struggled for regular opportunities at Aston Villa, and it will be interesting to see if he can convince Unai Emery to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Villa cannot send Jadon Sancho back

Aston Villa will be disappointed with how the loan spell has panned out so far. However, they do not have an option to send the player back to Manchester United. According to a report from the Mail, Manchester United negotiated a deal which would see the player continue with the West Midlands club until the end of the season.

Having him back at the club in the middle of the campaign would have been unsettling for Manchester United, and the decision to negotiate the ‘no break’ clause looks like a masterstroke now.

Sancho has flopped in English football

The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football when he joined Manchester United. However, the move to English football has not worked out for him. The 25-year-old simply lacks the physicality to thrive in the Premier League, and he needs to secure a move away from English football at the end of the season. His contract at Manchester United comes to an end in the summer of 2026, and they will be glad to get rid of the player.

Manchester United paid a premium in order to sign the player, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. Manchester United will have to accept a massive loss on the transfer, but it would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways.