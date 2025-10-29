Newcastle United defender set for imminent January exit

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Danish giants FC Copenhagen are reportedly targeting Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth as a key signing for the upcoming January transfer window, according to Bold via Campo.

The Superliga champions are in the market for a new full-back following a major setback in defense, with first-choice right-back Rodrigo Huescas sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury.

With limited options available, Copenhagen are now preparing a concrete approach for Krafth, who could be open to a move in search of regular playing time.

Huescas’ injury has left a significant void in Copenhagen’s backline. The Mexican defender had been one of the team’s impressive performers this season, offering both defensive solidity and attacking drive down the right flank.

Newcastle United defender heading for January exit

His absence has forced the Danish champions to reassess their transfer priorities, and after considering several options, the club have reportedly turned their attention to Krafth, a player who fits the profile of experience, international pedigree, and availability.

Krafth, 31, has found himself on the fringes at St. James’ Park under Eddie Howe. The Swedish international has made just one appearance this season, starting in the EFL Cup against Bradford City in September, a game Newcastle won 4-1.

With competition from Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento, the veteran defender has struggled for minutes, and his situation has further worsened as his contract enters its final year.

He was also left out of Sweden’s most recent national team squad, a clear indicator that his lack of playing time is beginning to affect his international prospects.

Emil Krafth to Copenhagen in January?

The report states that the Danish side are ready to make a move and hope to take advantage of his contract situation to negotiate a modest transfer fee.

His experience in the Premier League, Serie A, and international football with Sweden could bring much-needed stability to a side coping with injuries and fixture congestion.

A January sale would allow the Magpies to clear wages and possibly open a slot for another defensive addition or academy promotion.

For Krafth himself, a move to Copenhagen could reignite his career and keep him in contention for Sweden’s national team.

