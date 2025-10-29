Nuno Espirito Santo keen to axe West Ham playmaker in January

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo is reportedly ready to part ways with James Ward-Prowse in the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Times.

The England international, who joined the Hammers from Southampton in 2023, has seen his role drastically reduced since Nuno’s arrival.

Once a guaranteed starter under former boss Graham Potter, Ward-Prowse has now fallen completely out of favour, a situation that could see him leave the London Stadium sooner rather than later.

James Ward-Prowse has no future at West Ham

With Nuno keen to reshape his squad, the midfielder’s future looks increasingly uncertain.

Ward-Prowse began the current campaign as a key figure under Potter, featuring in all six of West Ham’s opening Premier League matches.

His set-piece delivery, leadership, and work rate were viewed as valuable assets. However, the managerial change has altered his trajectory dramatically.

Since Nuno took charge, the 30-year-old has been excluded from four consecutive matchday squads, signalling a decisive shift in selection policy and suggesting that he no longer fits into the manager’s tactical plans.

As per The Times, Nuno has informed club officials of his intention to offload Ward-Prowse in January.

Nuno Espirito Santo has identified his transfer plans

The Portuguese manager reportedly wants to use the funds to reinforce two key areas, a striker to add depth to the attack and a defender to bolster the backline.

Unfortunately for West Ham, there is limited optimism about recouping a significant fee for Ward-Prowse. His stock has declined over the past year, and his wages could prove a stumbling block for potential buyers.

Ward-Prowse spent part of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, a spell that was cut short after just five months due to a reported falling out with Nuno, who was managing Forest at the time.

Their reunion in East London has done little to heal old wounds, with sources suggesting that Nuno has no intention of reconciling with the midfielder.

As a result, Ward-Prowse appears destined for the exit door, even if the club struggles to find suitable offers.

West Ham accept they made a mistake signing player in the summer