Real Madrid star considering SHOCK January exit after broken relationship with Xabi Alonso

Vinícius Júnior is weighing up a future away from Real Madrid, according to Diario AS.

The 25-year-old winger, long viewed as a cornerstone of Madrid’s attack, has endured a turbulent start to the season under Xabi Alonso, and sources indicate he could even consider a January exit if his status does not improve.

Reports add that Vinícius was left out of the starting XI three times and has been substituted regularly in recent weeks, culminating in a flashpoint during El Clásico.

Vinícius & Alonso are not getting along in Madrid

Relations between player and Alonso have broken after the Brazilian reacted angrily to being taken off in Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona, with face-to-face talks expected to follow.

Having already drawn Saudi interest in the summer, the forward suddenly looks unsettled in Madrid.

Once the electric driver of Madrid’s left flank, he now finds himself negotiating unfamiliar territory.

Under the leadership of Alonso, the player’s playing time has decreased. While Vinícius remains a high-usage, high-impact wide forward, capable of breaking games open with acceleration and 1v1 flair, the current setup has occasionally prioritised structural control over pure transition.

Can Real Madrid deal with the loss of Vinícius?

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

El Clásico proved a tipping point. Being withdrawn in a showcase fixture is never simple, tempers ran high, and the optics of visible frustration fuelled talk of a rift.

This is an elite attacker under long-term contract, immensely popular with supporters and commercially significant. Losing him would be a massive blow, whichever way you look at it.

Any January move would require a complex negotiation, not least because Madrid would be reluctant sellers without a succession plan. Yet the player’s leverage rises if minutes stay sporadic and the atmosphere remains strained.

