Report: Real Madrid place 25-year-old Premier League hitman at the top of their shortlist

Real Madrid are weighing a blockbuster move for Erling Haaland, with the Manchester City striker reportedly at the top of their shortlist if the club decide to reshape their forward line and move on from Vinícius Júnior.

As reported by Sport, Madrid have been tracking the 25-year-old Norwegian as a potential centrepiece for their next attacking cycle.

Intriguingly, Haaland and his representatives are said not to have closed the door on a future switch to the Bernabéu, despite the fact he recently signed a nine-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad running to 2034.

Erling Haaland would transform Real Madrid

Haaland is an out-and-out No.9 who guarantees goals at a historic rate. His penalty-box instincts, aerial dominance, and explosive power would give Los Blancos a true reference point through the middle.

Although they already have Kylian Mbappe in their team who has lead the attack exceptionally well this season, that hasn’t stopped them from chasing the Man City star.

For a club that measures seasons in Champions League runs and La Liga titles, securing a striker of Haaland’s pedigree would be a statement of both sporting ambition and financial might.

The potential move is tied, in part, to uncertainty around Vinícius Júnior’s future. While he remains one of the most dangerous wide forwards in world football, ongoing speculation about his role and long-term fit has prompted Madrid to game-plan different configurations for the front three.

Should circumstances push the club toward a reset out wide, pivoting to a central, high-scoring striker like Haaland becomes an attractive counterbalance.

Real Madrid would have to make a record offer for Haaland

In such a scenario, Madrid could rebuild around a traditional axis, elite No.9 supported by high-work-rate wide players and midfield runners.

There are, of course, formidable hurdles. Man City are under no pressure to sell a generational forward tied to an exceptionally long contract.

The transfer fee, wage package, and sporting guarantees required to tempt both club and player would likely push the boundaries of even Madrid’s resources.

Madrid see a once-in-a-generation finisher who fits their eternal mandate to collect the game’s brightest stars. City hold the leverage of a long contract and a player central to their project.

