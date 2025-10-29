Report: Tottenham linked with surprise move to sign 2025 Ballon d’Or nominee

(Photo by Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has been outstanding for Napoli since leaving Old Trafford.

That is according to the latest report from TEAMtalk, which claims that Spurs are keen on signing the Napoli star but it may not be a straight forward transfer.

They see him as the ideal player to inject more energy and drive into their midfield.

Tottenham eyeing move for Scott McTominay but face competition

Tottenham are not alone in their pursuit of McTominay, with Newcastle and Barcelona also showing strong interest.

The La Liga giants have reportedly placed the 28-year-old on a three-man shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

While a January transfer is considered unlikely, the report claims that a summer move remains a possibility, with McTominay said to be open to new opportunities if the right project arises.

Napoli, aware of the growing interest in their star midfielder, are already planning to open contract extension talks in January.

The Serie A champions are keen to tie him down until 2030, with a significant release clause expected to be included in the new deal.

Scott McTominay has been excellent since joining Napoli

McTominay has been a revelation since joining Napoli, quickly becoming a fan favourite and one of the team’s most consistent performers.

The Scottish midfielder played a crucial role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign, contributing 13 goals and six assists across all competitions last season, remarkable numbers for a central midfielder.

His performances saw him get nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2025 award, where he was ranked 18th.

Now thriving in Serie A, McTominay is reportedly happy at Napoli and not pushing for a move.

However, if Spurs, Barcelona, or Newcastle make serious advances next summer, it could set up one of the most intriguing transfer battles of 2026.