Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Endrick from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the La Liga club, and he has been linked with a loan move away from Los Blancos. Manchester United are keeping tabs on Endrick as well.

Conditions laid down for Endrick transfer

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Spanish outfit will only allow the player to leave on loan if they receive a loan fee for him. They would also demand his wages to be paid in full. In addition to that, they will only let him join Spurs if there is a clear plan in place to get the best out of him.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can satisfy all three conditions. They could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 19-year-old would be a useful acquisition for them. Signing him on loan until the end of the season would represent a superb bit of business.

The Brazilian will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack and help them improve without a significant investment. Furthermore, the player needs more opportunities, and Tottenham will be able to provide him with that platform. The transfer could be ideal for all parties.

Spurs could use Endrick

Tottenham are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will look to do well across multiple competitions. They need a deeper squad with more quality. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

They have done well to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, but there are weaknesses in the side that they will need to plug. A versatile attacker like Endrick could be the ideal addition.

Everton and West Ham United are interested in the player as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.