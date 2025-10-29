Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The 28-year-old has been exceptional for Hammers, and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club.

Spurs keen on Jarrod Bowen

They could certainly use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the England International would be an exceptional addition.

He has been a reliable performer in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is one of the best wingers in the country right now. Bowen would improve Spurs immensely. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net regularly.

Tottenham are in desperate need of a player like him. As per Fichajes, they are prepared to offer £53 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to sanction his departure. They will not want to sell their captain anytime soon. They have started the season poorly, and they are very much in the fight for survival.

West Ham must keep Bowen

Selling one of their best players at this stage of the season would be devastating for them. It would be a huge mistake, and it could cost them a place in the Premier League next season.

Also, West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham at the start of the season. It seems unlikely that they will sell another key player to the North London outfit any time soon.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old England international will certainly fancy the opportunity of joining a big club. He will not be able to fulfil his ambitions with West Ham, and leaving them could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.