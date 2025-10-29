Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 28-year-old French attacker has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months. Crystal Palace managed to hold onto him during the summer window, but he could be on his way out of the club in the near future.

He has a contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2027, and Palace could be under pressure to sell him at the end of this season if he does not renew his contract with them.

However, they are under no pressure to sell him in January. It is highly unlikely that they will sell one of their best players in the middle of the season and jeopardise their chances of doing well.

Jean-Philippe Mateta exit seems unlikely in January

Pete O’Rourke claimed on Football Insider: “He’s been instrumental in Palace‘s success in the last 18 months with 17 goals last season, 46 appearances, he’s carried that fine form into this season. “Spurs have been there with a number of strikers in recent weeks and months. It does seem like it’s an area of the team they would like to strengthen. “Mateta could be a good fit for them and everything, but I don’t see any deal happening in January.”

Spurs could use Mateta

It is no secret that Tottenham need another quality striker. Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. Mateta is a reliable striker, and he has shown his quality in the Premier League regularly. He could make an instant impact. However, Tottenham will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign him.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money in the sum of 2026. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can sign him.