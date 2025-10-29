Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to a report from Juve Live, they are very serious about signing the 25-year-old striker, and they are hoping to make their move in January.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Tottenham do not want him to agree on a pre-contract deal with any other club. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in January. Chelsea have been linked with Vlahovic as well.

Tottenham could use Dusan Vlahovic

They are in desperate need of another striker, and the 25-year-old will add physicality, presence and goals to the side. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the attributes to do well in England as well.

Players like Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have been mediocre since joining the club, and Vlahovic would give them more options to work with.

The Serbian could be excited about the possibility of competing in the Premier League, and the move will be tempting for him. They are a big club with an exciting project. They have quality players and a top manager. Vlahovic might be able to fulfil his ambitions with them.

Vlahovic is available at a bargain

Given his contract situation, Vlahovic will be available for a reasonable amount of money in January. The Italian outfit are prepared to get rid of him, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs come forward with an acceptable offer.

The striker is at the peak of his career, and he has been labelled as an “extraordinary player”. He has the ability to hit the ground running in English football and transform Tottenham.

If Tottenham manage to sign the player for a reasonable amount of money, the move could prove to be a bargain in future.