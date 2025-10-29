Thomas Frank during Tottenham's win over Burnley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign the Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa from Portuguese club FC Porto.

The 21-year-old is a target for the North London club ahead of the January window. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are already planning for the January window, and the 21-year-old striker is on their radar.

He could cost around £70 million, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to pay up. Aghehowa has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

Aghehowa would transform Spurs

The striker has scored 36 goals since joining the Portuguese club, and he is in red-hot form. He has found the back of the net 11 times in 14 matches this season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could make a big difference for Tottenham in the final third.

Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have been inconsistent since joining the club. Tottenham could use more depth in that area of the pitch, and the 21-year-old could transform them in the attack. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. His physicality and aerial prowess could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.

Samu Aghehowa is a top prospect

Aghehowa has been hailed as a “super player”, and Spurs would do well to sign him. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and he could develop into an asset for them.

The reported price is quite significant, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to pay up. The player is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he might end up justifying the investment in future.

Tottenham will look to win trophies regularly, and they need top-quality players at their disposal. The Spaniard would be an exceptional acquisition for them.