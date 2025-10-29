(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta wants to leave the club in the coming months.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the London club in the past as well. According to a report via Claret&Hugh, the South American is seeking a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

West Ham must hold on to Lucas Paqueta

West Ham have been quite disappointing in the Premier League, and losing one of their best players would be a blow for them. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let him leave in January.

The Hammers will be desperate to secure safety in the Premier League this season. They will not want to go down to the Championship. They need to keep their best players in order to survive. It would be ideal for them to hold onto the Brazilian until the end of the season.

Paqueta had previously hinted that he will stay at the club this season.

Paqueta will want a step up

There is no doubt that the South American is good enough to play for a bigger club. He will look to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route.

West Ham should do everything in their power to convince the Brazilian to stay until the end of the season. They have not been able to perform at a high level, and it is no surprise that their top players are looking to move on. Paqueta is at the peak of his career, and he will want to fight for trophies. West Ham have not been able to provide him with that platform.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.