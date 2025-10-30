Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Fabian Ruiz from PSG.

The 29-year-old Spanish midfielder has done quite well for the French outfit, helping them win the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Ruiz has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Arsenal eyeing Fabian Ruiz

Arsenal are keen to secure his signature, and a report from Fichajes claims he could cost around £44 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up for him.

He has shown the quality required to compete at the highest level, and there is no doubt that he will add control and composure to the Arsenal midfield. Ruiz has been labelled as someone who plays “very good football”.

He’s at the peak of his career, and it remains to be seen whether he is willing to move to England. It could be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Ruiz has the quality and the experience to make an instant impact in the Premier League. Arsenal have a competitive team, and they are pushing for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. Ruiz might feel that they could provide him with the opportunity to win major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are ready to pay £44 million in order to get the deal done.

The Gunners could use Ruiz

Arsenal will need to keep improving the team if they want to compete with elite clubs regularly. Adding more quality and depth to the site would be ideal. They have done well to improve their squad in recent windows, and Ruiz could take them to another level.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months. They have the financial resources to pay the asking price for Ruiz.