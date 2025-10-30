Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match against Arsenal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club, and he has nine goal contributions in all competitions. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a top-class attacker. It is no surprise that top teams are interested in him. Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his progress as well.

Arsenal and Man United learn Karl Etta Eyong price

Arsenal and Manchester United would have to pay €40 million (£35m) to get the deal done. On the other hand, the Spanish club will be able to sign him for just €30 million, as per reports via SportWitness.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him. They could use more depth in the attacking.

Eyong could improve both teams

Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swedish international has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. More competition for places would be ideal.

Similarly, Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian needs more support in the attack, and the 22-year-old La Liga striker could be an ideal acquisition.

The opportunity to join Arsenal or Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to test himself alongside top-quality players in England.

The reported asking price is certainly affordable for Arsenal and Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay. If the 22-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in England, the deal could look like a major bargain in future.

It remains to be seen whether Eyong is open to a move to the Premier League or if he is looking to stay in La Liga.