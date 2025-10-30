Kai Havertz of Arsenal (L) attempts for a goal by header during a pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him. Vasco are hoping to agree on a new contract with the player and increase his release clause to €70 million, as per reports via SportWitness.

Rayan to sign a new deal?

It remains to be seen whether the player is willing to commit his future to the club. Arsenal and Tottenham have done well to bring talented young players in recent years, but they will not want to pay over the odds. If the Brazilian attacker decides to sign a new contract with Vasco, the two Premier League clubs could be priced out of a move.

They will certainly hope that the young attacker decides to move in the coming months. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add pace, goals and flair to the side. Rayan has 16 goals to his name this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Premier League move could tempt Rayan

Arsenal and Tottenham have done well to nurture young players in recent years, and they could play a key role in his development. Rayan has been hailed as a “big revelation”.

The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the South American talent as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Furthermore, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Rayan.