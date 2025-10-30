Enzo Maresca during a Chelsea game at the Club World Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Joaquin Panichelli from RC Strasbourg.

The 23-year-old striker has done quite well this season with 10 goals in 13 matches across all competitions. He has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and they are hoping to sign him.

Chelsea keen on Joaquin Panichelli

According to a report from Fichajes, other clubs are also keeping tabs on his progress.

However, Chelsea have an advantage in the race to sign the striker. They are owned by the same company as Strasbourg, and therefore, it will be easy for them to negotiate a deal for the striker.

Convincing Panichelli to join the club will not be difficult for the Blues. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the young attacker. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Can Chelsea accommodate Panichelli?

Chelsea have already invested in two quality strikers this summer. Joao Pedro and Liam Delap are expected to leave the line for Chelsea in the coming season. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old is willing to join them, even though he might not be a regular starter.

Panichelli needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench will not benefit him. The Premier League might need to convince him that he will get ample opportunities at the London club.

The striker has shown his quality in France, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well. He will look to hit the ground running at Chelsea and establish himself as a key player for the club if he joins them.