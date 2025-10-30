Worry for Chelsea as key figure approached by Champions League giants

Chelsea FC logo and Champions League ball (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been targeted by Juventus as they eye him to potentially take over in time for next season, according to Simon Phillips.

The Italian tactician has done some fine work during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Europa Conference League last season and then the Club World Cup during the summer.

On top of that, Maresca got Chelsea back into the top four in the Premier League last season, improving on previous managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter.

Maresca could surely be a fine appointment for Juve, and it seems there is genuine and concrete interest in him.

Enzo Maresca is Juventus’ top manager target for next season

According to Phillips, there has been contact with Maresca’s representatives, though it’s not clear yet if there has been any direct contact with Chelsea yet.

Juventus have just appointed Luciano Spalletti as manager until the end of the season, with the option to extend that for another year if he gets the club into the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but one imagines Maresca could still be a target for Juventus.

The Turin giants will likely have been impressed by Maresca’s work at Chelsea, and the west Londoners would do well to keep hold of him.

Should Chelsea keep Enzo Maresca?

Some Chelsea fans might feel there is still room for improvement at the club, even if Maresca has done better than some of his recent predecessors.

There are still issues with this CFC team, who have not been particularly consistent, so perhaps someone with more experience of winning major silverware could be ideal to help this youthful group of players to fulfil their potential.

Is Maresca the man for Chelsea or is this an opportunity to bring in a better manager? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!