Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Boca Juniors prospect Milton Delgado.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted the attention of the London club, and a report from Boca Noticias claims that the player has a €17.2 million release clause in his contract.

Delgado has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Chelsea to sign Milton Delgado?

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Argentine youth International. The midfielder has impressed in the Under-20 World Cup, and he has the potential to develop into a quality player for Chelsea with the right guidance.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the squad, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term investment. The €17.2 million investment could look like a bargain in future.

Delgado could fancy a move

Chelsea have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could help Delgado fulfil his potential as well. The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the young midfielder. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Regular opportunities in the Premier League could accelerate his development. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

If Chelsea decide to trigger the release clause in the midfielder’s contract, Boca Juniors will be powerless to stop him from leaving in January.

Convincing the midfielder to join the club should not be too difficult for Chelsea. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and most young players will be tempted to join them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.