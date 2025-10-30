(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to secure a new deal with Malo Gusto.

According to a report from French publication RMC Sport, the 22-year-old is an important first-team player for the London club, and they are hoping to secure his long-term future. The report claims that several top clubs are interested in Gusto.

Chelsea eyeing Malo Gusto renewal

Chelsea need to keep their best players in order to do well, and it is no surprise that they are looking to tie down a new deal. The 22-year-old is already a useful player for them, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

The French defender has all the tools to develop into a top-class player for Chelsea with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can finalise an agreement. Gusto has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the past.

Gusto is likely to stay

Gusto has no reason to leave Chelsea, and it is fair to assume that he will eventually put pen to paper on a new deal. Chelsea have done quite well in recent months, and they managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. They have an ambitious project and a quality set of players.

The 22-year-old defender will want to be a part of their project and trophies with them. There is no reason for him to move on, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea need to keep improving the squad in order to fight for major trophies. However, they will need to prioritise the future of their key players as well. They must look to keep their best players at the club if they want to compete with the elite clubs.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the defender in the coming weeks.