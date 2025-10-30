Chelsea make transfer U-turn by deciding to offer defender new deal

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced discussions with right-back Malo Gusto over a new long-term contract that would extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond 2030.

According to RMC Sport, the West London club are preparing to reward the French defender with improved terms following his growing influence in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Despite a mixed reception from sections of the fanbase since his arrival from Lyon in 2023, Chelsea see Gusto as a key part of their long-term defensive project, and are eager to secure his future amid ongoing squad development and contract renewals.

Malo Gusto to receive new Chelsea deal

Gusto has been recently linked with a move to Juventus and it was reported that even the Blues were willing to allow him to leave the club.

Since arriving in London, the 22-year-old has experienced a fluctuating start to life in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, within Chelsea’s management structure, there is strong belief in Gusto’s long-term potential and suitability to the club’s playing style.

The Frenchman’s adaptation off the pitch has also been seamless, aided by the club’s growing French-speaking contingent.

Teammates such as Benoît Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have helped him settle into London life, creating a strong sense of community and familiarity.

Blues want to keep the core of the team together

The Blues are now prepared to extend the deal by one or two additional years, while also offering a significant wage increase. This approach mirrors Chelsea’s recent moves to reward players such as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, both of whom were handed improved terms in 2024 despite still having long contracts.

Similarly, Moises Caicedo is understood to be next in line for a salary increase as part of Chelsea’s efforts to maintain a motivated and committed core group of young talents.

The decision to extend Gusto’s contract also signals Chelsea’s confidence in his development and his ability to challenge long-term first-choice right-back Reece James, whose recurring injury issues have limited his availability.

