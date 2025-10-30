Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shakes hands with Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among clubs interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

As per Fichajes, the 25-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Spanish club in recent weeks. His contract with the club expires in 2027, and he has not signed an extension with them. The La Liga outfit is now concerned about losing him in the future. If he does not renew his contract with the Spanish club until the end of the season, it would make sense for them to cash in on the player. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2027.

Chelsea and Man United to move for Vinicius Junior?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United decide to test their luck with an offer at the end of this season. They could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the Brazilian is a world-class player. Carlo Ancelotti once described him as “the most decisive player in the world”. There is no doubt that he could transform both teams in the attack.

Chelsea and Manchester United have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent years. They will look to get back to the top of English football once again. Signing one of the superstars of the modern era will certainly help them push for major trophies.

Vinicius would be a solid addition

Vinicius is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League. He will add pace, flair, goals, and unpredictability in the final third. He has the technical attributes to adapt to English football as well. He has 11 goal contributions this season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Real Madrid will be desperate to keep him at the club for as long as possible. He is at the peak of his powers, and his exit would be a devastating blow.