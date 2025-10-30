Furious Enzo Maresca admits he’s embarrassed after “stupid” action by Chelsea player

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hit out at his players and Liam Delap in particular after last night’s nervy 4-3 win over Wolves.

The Blues just about scraped past Wolves in the Carabao Cup, booking a place in the quarter-finals, but Maresca was not at all happy with how the second half panned out.

Chelsea were in control at half time, with Maresca praising the first half display and criticising the second period as they allowed Wolves back into the game.

The Italian tactician was particularly unhappy with the “stupid” red card from Liam Delap, and went on to say he’s embarrassed by the club’s record with red cards this season…

Maresca said: “Very happy first half, very upset second half. This is my personal view of the game.

“(I) think first half we were very very good, it’s always complicated to go away and score three goals.

“We were playing nice, forward, creating chances, we didn’t concede nothing. And second half we were not doing the right things.”

He added: “For sure today also we had a very stupid red card that is completely, completely unnecessary.”

Enzo Maresca unhappy with Chelsea’s red card record

Chelsea have struggled with discipline this season, with the Blues now on a run of six red cards in nine games.

Maresca clearly isn’t happy about it as he slammed it as embarrassing, particularly the Delap red card for two yellows in quick succession, when he’d also told the player several times to keep calm.

The Chelsea manager even went as far as slamming Delap for thinking too much about himself when he’s on the pitch…

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea’s players respond to this outburst from Maresca.

Delap in particular was really singled out with some strong criticism, and it remains to be seen if this is really the best way to deal with the problem.