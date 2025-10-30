A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performances, and Chelsea are hoping to sign him.

Chelsea plot Kenan Yildiz move

According to a report from Team Talk, they have held discreet talks with the player’s representatives, and they have submitted a “very exciting proposal” for him. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The player is likely to cost around €90 million. Chelsea are looking to bring him in as a partner for Cole Palmer in the attack. The Turkish attacker is certainly a tremendous talent, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Despite the interest from other clubs, Chelsea are leading the race for his signature. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need top-class players at their disposal.

Yildiz will add goals and creativity to their attack. The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles, and he could be a long-term asset for the club. The Turkish international has three goals and four assists to his name this season. His numbers could improve with coaching and experience.

Man United and Liverpool keen on Yildiz

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his development as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. Both clubs need more depth in the final third, and the 20-year-old would add some much-needed cutting-edge. He could improve all three clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.