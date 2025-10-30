Crystal Palace star not happy how Glasner is using him

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma has become a recurring name in South American transfer chatter, with Vasco da Gama repeatedly linked as a possible destination.

Fresh reports from Brazil and Colombia, however, suggest the reality is far more complicated than early whispers implied.

While the Rio de Janeiro club admire Lerma’s pedigree, the financial and sporting conditions required to complete a deal appear formidable, casting doubt on any imminent move.

Jefferson Lerma is not close to leaving Crystal Palace

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has poured cold water on the story, stating on his YouTube channel that a transfer looks unrealistic at this stage.

Lerma commands a significant salary and remains under contract at Crystal Palace until June 2027, meaning any approach would require not only a competitive wage package but also a fee capable of tempting Palace into negotiations.

On the pitch, Lerma’s season has been mixed. He has featured in 14 matches across competitions for Palace without registering a goal or an assist, and his role under Oliver Glasner has shifted.

Rather than operating exclusively as a ball-winning No. 6, the Colombian has occasionally been deployed deeper, even as a third centre-back in certain games.

While the tactical tweak speaks to Lerma’s versatility and positional intelligence, it has prompted concern among observers who view his best position as a traditional screening midfielder.

Those concerns are reportedly shared within Colombia’s national team setup. Journalist Gabriel Meluk of El Tiempo reports that staff members worry a continued lack of minutes in Lerma’s preferred midfield role could dull his sharpness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Lerma has been told to leave Premier League club

According to Meluk, there has even been informal advice encouraging Lerma to consider a move where he can play regularly in his natural position, safeguarding both form and rhythm in the lead-up to major international fixtures.

Yet the tension between national-team priorities and club realities is stark. Palace value Lerma’s adaptability and Premier League know-how; using him as a stabilising presence in a back-three variation can be the difference between control and chaos in tight matches.

For now, a Vasco da Gama move feels more like speculation than a plan, constrained by contract length and salary as much as by Crystal Palace’s tactical needs.

