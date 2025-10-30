(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered defeat against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

It was another setback for manager Arne Slot and his team who are struggling to perform this season and going through their worst form for a long time.

The Reds have fallen down to seventh position in the league after four defeats in a row.

Now, they have been eliminated from the EFL Cup at the hands of their bogey team Crystal Palace and that too at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool job in trouble?

Questions are being asked about Slot and the job he is doing at the club and whether the Merseyside club would be willing to offer him a new deal.

Criticism has hit its peak and rightly so considering how Slot has been unable to get the best out of his players this season even after spending a record amount in the summer transfer window to sign players like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Slot has faced backlash for fielding a side seen as too weak and for exposing youngsters, with pressure on Liverpool’s head coach rising.

Speaking to Football Insider, former CEO Keith Wyness said the Dutchman’s job is not in real danger, but talks over a new deal have paused:

“We’ve discussed Slot’s contract renegotiation and how these things often slow. Now there are reports the talks are on hold. He’ll know he’s not in a strong position to negotiate right now. I think that’s as far as it goes. I don’t see genuine pressure on him at the moment.

“If this poor Premier League run lasts another four games, then you might see real concern. There’s quality in that squad and he has to get them firing. It’s not terminal, they should put it right, and you’d expect them to turn it around. I don’t see a long-term issue. It’s a blip, and I expect them to find form.

“Those top players must hit their stride, and if Salah sparks into form, that’s likely the route back for Slot.”

Reds face a crucial run of fixtures

Liverpool’s October has been grim, and Slot now faces a pivotal week against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the first two at Anfield.

If the Reds were to lose all three, that would make it nine defeats in ten across competitions, at which point serious conversations about Slot’s future would, regrettably, be unavoidable.

“I want to stay here” – Liverpool star clears his future with blunt comments