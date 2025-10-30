Leeds United star set to secure January exit

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly attracting growing interest ahead of a potential exit in the January transfer window.

The French shot-stopper is no longer first choice for Daniel Farke’s side, and this means he is likely to move on in the near future after almost making an exit during the summer.

According to latest reports, Club Brugge are up against Anderlecht for the signing of Meslier, with the 25-year-old also coming towards the end of his contract.

This could mean Meslier ends up leaving on a free transfer next summer, but Leeds will surely look to take the opportunity to cash in on him this January.

Leeds United set to offload Illan Meslier in January transfer window

Some initial contacts have already taken place over Meslier’s departure, with Club Brugge and Anderlecht seemingly his most likely next destinations.

Leeds have not yet used Meslier in the Premier League this season, so they surely won’t stand in his way if clubs come in and offer him a chance of playing more regular first-team football.

Meslier might not have become the player he looked like he could become when he was a youngster, but he’s surely still good enough to represent some major sides around Europe.

Leeds fans won’t be too disappointed to see him move on now, but one imagines there’ll be a few who keep an eye on how his career progresses if he does get his move to Belgium.