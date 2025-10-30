Just In: Tottenham line up attacking move from London rivals

(Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a bold €60 million bid to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, according to Fichajes.

Manager Thomas Frank, who has enjoyed an excellent start to life in North London, is eager to add further attacking depth as Spurs continue to push near the top of the Premier League table.

Bowen, one of West Ham’s most consistent and influential players in recent years, has emerged as a prime target to strengthen Tottenham’s frontline as Frank looks to elevate his side into genuine title contention.

Frank’s arrival has injected renewed energy and tactical clarity into Tottenham’s squad.

Thomas Frank wants more signings at Tottenham

With the club currently sitting third in the Premier League, optimism is high, but Frank is under no illusion about the need to strengthen in key positions if Spurs are to maintain their challenge through the second half of the season.

The Dane has reportedly made reinforcements on the flanks a top priority, identifying Bowen as the ideal candidate to fit his high-intensity, attack-minded system.

The 28-year-old England international has been a central figure for the Hammers, combining relentless work rate with an eye for goal and a knack for producing in big moments.

Despite Bowen’s importance to West Ham, the East London club could face a difficult decision in the coming transfer windows. While Bowen’s contract runs until 2030, reports suggest the winger may be open to a new challenge given the club’s recent struggles.

West Ham’s poor start to the season and their position near the bottom of the table have cast doubt over their ability to retain their key players.

Bowen could be open to a move to Spurs

For Bowen, a move to Spurs would not only offer the chance to play Champions League football but also to link up with a manager known for maximising player potential.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are believed to be ready to offer up to €60 million for the player, a figure that could tempt West Ham into negotiations, particularly if they plan to reinvest in multiple positions.

Though Bowen remains a vital part of the squad, financial realities and the player’s ambitions may push the Hammers toward considering a sale.

