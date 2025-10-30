When Lisandro Martínez will return for Manchester United as fresh injury update emerges

(Photo by Michael Regan/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a huge boost with Lisandro Martinez edging closer to a return after spending several months sidelined with a serious knee injury.

The Argentine defender has been out since February, when he suffered an ACL injury during United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Since then, the 27-year-old has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to complete his rehabilitation before the end of the year, and now, his comeback appears imminent.

Lisandro Martinez returns to full team training

It was recently reported that Martinez was undergoing individual training sessions as part of his first rehab phase, with the club easing him into full training.

As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Lisandro Martinez has now returned to full team training, in what is a major boost for Manchester United.

Romano further adds that Martinez is set to be back on the pitch in November. Taking to X, Romano reported: “Boost for Manchester United as Martinez returns to full team training. He’s gonna be back on the pitch in November.”

The update marks a significant step forward in Martinez’s recovery, with the defender expected to make his competitive return next month, providing a timely lift for manager Ruben Amorim as fixtures pile up across competitions.

Manchester United have missed Lisandro Martinez’s leadership and aggression

Manchester United endured a difficult start to the new season, losing three of their opening seven Premier League games.

However, recent improvements, four wins in their last five league matches, have put the Red Devils back on track.

Martinez’s return is seen as crucial to maintaining that momentum, with Amorim viewing the Argentine as a vital part of his defensive structure.

The centre-back’s leadership, composure, and aggression have been sorely missed during his absence.

Despite being out injured, Martinez has remained a key figure in the dressing room, having been promoted to United’s leadership group by Amorim over the summer.

His influence on and off the pitch is expected to play a major role as the club push for a top-four Premier League finish this season.