Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old German defender has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund are hoping to agree on a new deal with him, but they have not been able to meet his financial demands.

They are reportedly offering around €8 million per season.

Liverpool plot mega offer for Nico Schlotterbeck

As per reports via SportWitness, the English club would be prepared to pay €14 million per season (€270k-a-week) in order to convince the defender to join the club.

It will be interesting to see if the defender is willing to move to the Premier League. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for him. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to prove himself in the Premier League.

Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool need to replace him. Signing a quality central defender like Schlotterbeck will be a top priority for them.

Real Madrid keen on Schlotterbeck

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in the 25-year-old central defender as well. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer will be quite exciting for most teams.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen what the defender decides. The opportunity to join both clubs will be tempting for him. They will be able to provide him with the opportunity to fight for major trophies. Whoever ends up signing the German International on a free transfer could have a massive bargain on their hands.