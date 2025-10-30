Man United director is a strong admirer of 24-year-old Germany international star

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Signing a new midfielder is a priority for Manchester United next year.

The Red Devils tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton in the summer transfer window this year but Brighton’s strong stance made it difficult for them to complete the move.

The midfield still needs more attention next year in the transfer window despite Ruben Amorim’s side producing positive results recently.

However, Baleba is not the only name on their radar. Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is one of the names United have been linked with some time and the reason behind their strong interest is the admiration of Director of Football Jason Wilcox, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man United director is an admirer of Angelo Stiller

Wilcox has been tracking the German midfielder for several years, dating back to well before his arrival at Old Trafford, and is said to have a deep understanding of the player’s development, attributes, and long-term potential.

His continued admiration for Stiller is built on first-hand scouting and extensive data analysis, making the 24-year-old Stuttgart star one of the most thoroughly assessed targets on United’s radar.

What makes Stiller particularly appealing is the financial side of the deal. The midfielder is understood to have a £35 million release clause, which could make him a bargain signing for the Red Devils.

For comparison, other Premier League-proven targets such as Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Carlos Baleba (Brighton), and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) are all expected to command fees north of £100 million.

Red Devils could sign Stiller in a bargain move

In a market where elite midfielders are now valued at staggering sums, Stiller’s relatively modest clause represents a rare opportunity for value.

His defensive awareness and ability to anticipate play make him a natural fit for a possession-based system like Ruben Amorim’s, where control and transitions are crucial.

With his combination of Bundesliga experience, tactical maturity, and affordability, Stiller is expected to feature prominently on several major clubs’ transfer wish lists by 2026.

If Wilcox and Amorim agree on his profile, a £35 million move for Stiller could prove one of the most astute deals for Man United next year.

