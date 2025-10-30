Man United still hold interest in Premier League star they failed to sign in the summer window

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements continues to take shape as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba remains firmly on their radar.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are still tracking the 21-year-old midfielder, who has become one of the most in-demand young players in the Premier League.

Manager Ruben Amorim and senior figures within United’s INEOS-led structure have reportedly made central midfield their top priority heading into 2026.

While the club has not yet settled on a final target, Baleba’s name features prominently among their shortlisted options.

Man United have made midfielder signing their priority

United’s midfield rebuild has been a key talking point since Amorim’s appointment, with the Portuguese coach keen on injecting more pace, strength and quality in the midfield.

The club’s recruitment team, working alongside INEOS, has identified several potential candidates, including Germany international Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart. However, Baleba’s performances for Brighton have continued to catch their eye.

Baleba joined Brighton in 2023 from Lille and has since developed into one of the Seagulls’ most consistent performers. His ability to dictate tempo, press aggressively, and transition quickly from defence to attack has made him a target for United.

Brighton have no desire to sell Carlos Baleba

However, signing Baleba will not be easy. Reports suggest that Brighton made it clear during the summer that they would not entertain offers below £115 million, a valuation that reflects both the player’s potential and the club’s track record of commanding premium fees for their stars.

Still, Baleba remains highly regarded within the club’s scouting department, and United are expected to revisit the situation as planning for 2026 intensifies.

With Amorim expected to have a greater influence on transfer decisions, Baleba’s technical profile and work rate could make him a perfect fit for the next phase of the project.

While Brighton’s steep valuation may complicate negotiations, United’s determination to sign a new central midfielder in 2026 ensures that the interest will not fade anytime soon.

Sources: Club “confident” of completing transfer deal with Man United “soon”