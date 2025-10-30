Sources: Club “confident” of completing transfer deal with Man United “soon”

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates with his Napoli teammates (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Napoli are understood to be confident of signing Rasmus Hojlund in a permanent transfer from Manchester United, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils loaned Hojlund to Napoli in the summer, but the deal included the option to trigger a purchase clause to make the move permanent.

The Denmark international struggled at Old Trafford but has started well since returning to Serie A, where he’d previously also impressed during a spell with Atalanta.

As my source told me: “Napoli are confident. They’re in a strong position with the buy clause and they’re ready to activate it. Talks have been taking place and it should be finalised soon, ready to formally go through at the end of the season.”

Details of Rasmus Hojlund’s transfer to Napoli

Hojlund’s transfer is expected to include an offer from Napoli to join on a contract until 2030.

This looks like a great opportunity for the 22-year-old to rebuild his career after a difficult spell at United.

Hojlund never quite looked like the best version of himself in English football, but it’s clear that he has it in him to shine at the highest level of Italian football.

In fairness to Hojlund, he’s also far from the only player in recent times to struggle at United before improving elsewhere, just like his Napoli teammate Scott McTominay.

Other exits to watch at Man United

As my report also details, Kobbie Mainoo is another Napoli target ahead of January as he looks likely to push for a move away from United.

Joshua Zirkzee is also one to watch ahead of the winter window after struggling for playing time under Ruben Amorim.

Both players could head to Serie A, with Zirkzee being eyed by Roma, though these deals are not yet as advanced as Hojlund to Napoli.