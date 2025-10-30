Eddie Howe during a Newcastle press conference (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has praised backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his performance in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.

The England international hasn’t had that much playing time since joining Newcastle on loan from Southampton this summer, but he did well when brought into the side yesterday evening.

Ramsdale looks like a decent option to have as a squad player, and Howe emphasised that the former Arsenal goalkeeper was really keen to move to St James’ Park this summer.

Ramsdale will surely have known that he’d be up against Nick Pope for a place in the Newcastle starting line up, but it seems that didn’t stop him from wanting the move to go through.

Aaron Ramsdale transfer claim made by Eddie Howe

Speaking after the game, Howe was quoted by Newcastle World as saying: “Yeah, he was very good tonight, Aaron. I was really, really pleased with the big save he made in the second half. I thought that was an outstanding reflex save and showed his agility and his power. He distributed the ball really well, I think that’s one of his big strengths.

“We’ve known Aaron for a long time and I think the big thing for him coming to this club was that he wanted to come. He was desperate to join us, and he’s acted that way ever since as well.