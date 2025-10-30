Fabrizio Romano issues latest update on Bukayo Saka’s contract talks with Arsenal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are moving closer to securing the long-term future of Bukayo Saka, with talks over a new contract progressing well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the summer as the club looks to reward the 24-year-old winger with improved terms and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka’s current deal is set to enter its final 18 months in January, heightening the urgency for an agreement as the Gunners aim to protect one of their most valuable assets.

The England international has scored three goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, though he was withdrawn during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace after feeling unwell but came back to score against Brighton in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal have made keeping Saka their priority

For Arsenal, tying down Saka is about more than numbers on a contract, it is central to the club’s sporting strategy under Mikel Arteta.

The Hale End graduate has evolved from promising academy product into a centerpiece of the first team.

His ability to carry the ball under pressure, combine in tight spaces, and deliver decisive contributions in the final third has been integral to Arsenal’s attacking identity and their push to consistently compete at the top end of the Premier League and in Europe.

The reported talks focus on a significant salary uplift, reflective of Saka’s status among the league’s elite wide forwards and his market value.

Saka is crucial to Arsenal’s future ambitions

As negotiations advance, Arsenal will be mindful of workload management to keep their talisman fresh for decisive stretches of the season.

A renewed deal would reassure supporters, signal continuity to prospective signings, and set the tone for other contract priorities in the squad.

For Saka, long-term security at a club built around him offers stability to continue refining his game.

With talks described as “progressing well,” Arsenal appear poised to close a pivotal chapter in their long-term rebuild by securing Saka to a new deal.

