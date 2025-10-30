Arsenal players celebrate during the win at Fulham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Burnley manager Scott Parker has defended Arsenal against the criticism of their set-piece style.

He also suggested that they are a quality team and that they are not entirely dependent on set pieces.

Arsenal have been overly criticised this season for their reliance on set-pieces. They have been exceptional in that department, and it has yielded valuable goals.

However, Parker believes that set pieces are not the only reason why Arsenal are on top of the table. He believes that they are a top team and they have performed at a high level. There is no doubt that Arsenal have a talented team, and they have been exceptional this season.

Scott Parker on Arsenal

Parker said: “Arsenal aren’t just about set-pieces – if you think they’re only top of the league because they score from corners then you don’t understand football”. 🚨 Scott Parker: Arsenal aren’t just about set-pieces – if you think they’re only top of the league because they score from corners then you don’t understand football! 👀 pic.twitter.com/eOJhDxnuaN — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 30, 2025

Arsenal are favourites for the title

Based on the performances so far, there is no doubt that they will be the favourites to win the league title. They have come close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons, and this seems like a golden opportunity for them to go all the way.

Defending champions Liverpool have been quite poor, and Manchester City have been inconsistent. Arsenal are certainly the best team in the country right now, and they will look to go all the way and win the title.

Regardless of the criticism of their style of football, they have managed to grind out important results, and they have been very difficult to breach defensively. There is no doubt that they deserve to be at the top of the table right now.