Tottenham flags on display (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Jonathan David from Juventus in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Italian outfit is unhappy with the performance of the Canadian International. They signed him on a free transfer at the start of the season, but he has managed to find the back of the net just once in all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell the player in January. They will be able to make a profit if they do so. Tottenham have tried to sign David in the past.

Spurs keen on Jonathan David

Meanwhile, Tottenham are hoping to secure his signature. David was regarded as one of the finest attacking prospects in European football before he moved to Italy. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in England.

Jess Thorup once described him: “I have to say the boy belongs in a top league. He has everything to become a star in world football, not just as an athlete but also because of his personality.”

David needs a fresh start

He will be able to compete with Dominic Solanke for the starting spot at the North London club. He will look to add goals to the side and get back to his best once again. Tottenham have a more attacking approach compared to the Italian club, and the Canadian International could thrive at the London club.

The move through England could be ideal for the player. It could help him regain his form and confidence. A fresh start would be ideal for him. That is no doubt that he’s a talented player with a bright future. The move to Italy has not worked out for him, but he has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

Tottenham need more attacking depth in the side as well, and the move could be ideal for all parties.