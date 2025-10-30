Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jarrod Bowen and Samu Aghehowa next season.

They are already putting plans in place to improve the attacking unit, and they have identified the two players as priority targets. They are likely to cost a combined fee of around €130 million (£114 million), as per Fichajes.

Tottenham have spent a lot of money earlier this summer, and they have done well to improve the squad. However, they are not quite at the level required to fight for major trophies. They need to add more quality and depth to the squad in the coming months.

Signing a reliable striker and another quality wide player would be ideal. Aghehowa has been scoring goals consistently for Porto, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality to adapt to English football. He could be a long-term acquisition for Tottenham. If they can groom him properly, he could develop into a star for the club.

On the other hand, Bowen has proven himself with West Ham. He knows the league well, and he could make an instant impact.

Both players have the quality to improve Tottenham immensely. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They have done well to improve the other areas of their squad, and adding two quality attackers could take them to a whole new level.

They have recently won the UEFA Europa League, and they will look to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League as well.

Both players could be attracted to the idea of joining the London club. It would be a step up for them, and they would get to fight for trophies. It will be interesting to see if Porto and West Ham are prepared to sell.