West Ham need quality players in January. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Barcelona prodigy Dro Fernandez.

The 17-year-old is highly rated, and he could develop into a quality player for the London club in future. According to a report from Fichajes, they are considering a €20 million offer to sign the player.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to sell the player. He is a bright young talent with a big future, and the Spanish outfit could regret the decision to let him leave. Meanwhile, the Hammers are looking to build for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on signing a promising young player like Fernandez.

Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on Fernandez. On top of that, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Barcelona to sell Dro Fernandez?

The 17-year-old midfielder is already a part of Barcelona’s first team. It is clear that they value him highly. They will not want to lose someone with his potential. Furthermore, West Ham will find a difficult to convince the midfielder to join them as well. He will want to continue playing for his boyhood club, and he will look to win major trophies with them. The move to West Ham could come across as a step down for him.

Can West Ham convince Fernandez?

It will be interesting to see what happens if West Ham submit an official offer to get the deal done. It has been a disappointing season for the London club, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They must finish in a respectable position in order to attract elite young talent like Fernandez. They will need to be able to convince him that he will be able to fulfil his ambitions with them.

It is fair to assume that it will be a difficult transfer to get across the line.