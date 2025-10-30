‘Get rid of him’ Sherwood tells West Ham to axe their expensive star

Lucas Paqueta, Tim Sherwood, and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has criticised West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta for his poor form and selfish performances.

The Brazil international has at various points been a key player for the Hammers, even leading to speculation that top clubs like Manchester City were interested in him.

There were also links with Aston Villa in the summer, though a deal never materialised and he seemed to commit his future to West Ham.

Paqueta can undoubtedly be a fine player on his day, but he’s a tad inconsistent and he’s not really contributed enough so far this season.

Sherwood has singled Paqueta out for criticism and insisted he’s someone West Ham should be looking to sell after their poor start to the season.

Tim Sherwood tells West Ham to sell Lucas Paqueta

It remains to be seen if WHUFC will risk getting rid of Paqueta, but there could be some logic to it as they arguably need a different kind of character in their squad to help them out of their current predicament.