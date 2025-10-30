‘Get rid of him’ Sherwood tells West Ham to axe their expensive star

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has criticised West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta for his poor form and selfish performances.
The Brazil international has at various points been a key player for the Hammers, even leading to speculation that top clubs like Manchester City were interested in him.
There were also links with Aston Villa in the summer, though a deal never materialised and he seemed to commit his future to West Ham.
Paqueta can undoubtedly be a fine player on his day, but he’s a tad inconsistent and he’s not really contributed enough so far this season.
Sherwood has singled Paqueta out for criticism and insisted he’s someone West Ham should be looking to sell after their poor start to the season.
Tim Sherwood tells West Ham to sell Lucas Paqueta
It remains to be seen if WHUFC will risk getting rid of Paqueta, but there could be some logic to it as they arguably need a different kind of character in their squad to help them out of their current predicament.
“Paqueta is a luxury player. Paqueta plays for Paqueta. I think he has wonderful talent and I’m not taking away from that. You need to keep him away from goal and in responsible areas of the field,” Sherwood told Sky Sports.
“He’s a liability. You saw it with [Joe] Rodon last weekend at Leeds United. They asked him to mark him for some unknown reason from a corner. Keep him towards the opposition goal, get him in the final third.
“He’s got magic feet but, for me, when you need all hands on deck like West Ham do – if they were to be offered some money to spend in other positions, I would get rid of him.”
Would you keep or sell Paqueta this January? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment