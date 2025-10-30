Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim (Photo via YouTube, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly called Manchester United to ask about both Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee as possible options to sign on loan in the January transfer window.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim hasn’t found much room for either player so far this season, with these two young talents now likely to be keen on moving elsewhere in order to play regularly.

The Red Devils are on a better run of form at the moment, having won their last three games in a row, but there are still some issues for Amorim to resolve.

It might be that we’ll see further changes to the squad this January as Amorim might want to bring in one or two new faces, while he also has a few first-teamers that he’ll struggle to keep happy as they’re not playing much.

Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee

Speaking on his YouTube channel, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says that West Ham have asked to be kept informed on the situations of Mainoo and Zirkzee.

However, it seems this isn’t really evolving into anything more concrete for the Hammers at the moment, according to Romano.

“West Ham have called to understand the situation of both Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo, on loan of course, for six months, to give them the opportunity to play, to give them the chance maybe to go to the World Cup.

“But at the moment from United they are not opening to any negotiation, so that’s the status of the story – nothing else is evolving about this.”

Can West Ham land double United raid?

West Ham are having a really poor season, so if they could strengthen with these two smart loan signings it could be vitally important to help them improve in the second half of the campaign.

Zirkzee hasn’t been at his best for United, but might be better suited to a lower-mid-table team like West Ham, while Mainoo is a quality talent who’s arguably unlucky not to be playing more at Old Trafford.

These two could surely prove important additions for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side in their fight to avoid relegation.