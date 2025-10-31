Alan Shearer disagrees with fellow pundit’s Alexander Isak claim

Alan Shearer on punditry duty (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has disagreed with fellow pundit Micah Richards after his claim about Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool this summer.

Isak ended up leaving Newcastle for Liverpool in a British transfer record £125m fee, and this followed a lengthy saga as the Sweden international went on strike after being unsettled by the Reds’ interest.

Newcastle, in fairness, seemed to do similar when they pursued Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was also on the radar of a number of other top clubs.

Wolves had to fight off interest in Strand Larsen in the end, and Shearer has suggested his form has dipped since then due to the distraction of the transfer interest.

Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak and Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer sagas

Speaking on the The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said: “I don’t suspect this Strand Larsen thing helped either – when it was touch and go and Newcastle were coming in.”

To which Richards responded: “Newcastle…You’re talking about Liverpool unsettling Isak, you unsettled Strand Larsen.”

“I never mentioned that at all, you brought that up,” Shearer then hit back.

Richards then added: “It’s alright when it works in your favour, isn’t it?”

Newcastle’s mixed success after Alexander Isak exit

Newcastle haven’t been that convincing so far this season with plenty of patchy form and inconsistent results.

However, it was always going to be difficult for Eddie Howe to rebuild after losing an important player like Isak.

NUFC have, however, strengthened well up front with Nick Woltemade, who has been one of the signings of the summer, even if the team as a whole aren’t entirely clicking yet.