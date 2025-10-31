(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the highly talented French midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He has already established himself as an important player for LOSC Lille, and he has the technical attributes for Premier League football as well.

According to TBR Football, several clubs are interested in securing his signature, along with Arsenal and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs decide to make a move for him in future.

Manchester United are interested in Bouaddi as well.

Arsenal and Liverpool could use Ayyoub Bouaddi

They could use more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the 18-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. Bouaddi is a central midfielder who will help control the tempo of the game. He is very young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Joining an elite club could help accelerate his development.

Bouaddi will get to play alongside top-class players at clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool. He would get to work with world-class coaches as well.

Bouaddi is highly rated

The midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He has left French youth coach Gerald Baticle dazzled with his quality and maturity.

“When I see Ayyoub Bouaddi, I’m not shocked by how mature he is. I’m dazzled!” he told L’Equipe.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Liverpool come forward with an offer to get the deal done. He would be a long-term acquisition for them, and they would do well to secure his services. If they can groom him properly, he could develop into a key player for them.

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable deal with the French outfit.