Sources: Money there for Arteta as three Arsenal transfer targets emerge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to have money to spend this January if there are specific players he’s keen to bring in straight away.

However, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing, there is not necessarily going to be any rush to spend more money in the upcoming winter transfer window, with the club thinking more long-term.

Arsenal decided not to enter the market last January despite having a major injury crisis, and then ended up making plenty of changes during the summer.

The Gunners remain in a good place financially, so there could be a decent budget there for Arteta to work with, though it’s too early to know for sure if the club will be actively pursuing anyone just yet.

Arsenal have three long-term transfer targets

I was told about three long-term targets to watch out for, with Arsenal eyeing youngsters such as Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, though the latter of those probably isn’t too realistic.

The north London giants might also be in the mix for Barcelona’s Marc Casado, though it’s again not clear how realistic a deal is as Chelsea are considered further ahead in the race for his signature.

Aside from that, Arsenal’s focus in the near future will be on new contracts for star trio Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

Arsenal fans will surely be happy with the state of the squad Arteta has at his disposal right now, so it makes sense that there’s no rush to make further changes after a successful summer.

