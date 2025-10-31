Sources: Man United discuss new midfielder transfer target after scouting him “extensively”

Ayyoub Bouaddi celebrates with his Lille teammates (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United have had some internal discussions over signing Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, as first reported in an exclusive for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils have scouted Bouaddi “extensively”, according to sources, with Christopher Vivell said to be a big fan of the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Bouaddi has been a revelation in the Lille first-team and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

As well as Man Utd, there is interest from a long list of other major European clubs, including Arsenal and others from outside the Premier League.

Still, it seems United are currently being credited with the strongest interest, even if there have not yet been any talks or offers over the player.

Ayyoub Bouaddi to seal Manchester United transfer?

United have been a bit smarter with some of their recent recruitment, looking to save money by bringing in young talents rather than just splashing the cash on superstar signings like they’ve done for so much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Leny Yoro was one elite talent snapped up by United, and he also came from Lille, where Bouaddi is the latest top talent to shine in their squad.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can use that relationship with Lille to get another top youngster before other big clubs around Europe.

Man United need a new midfielder

Bouaddi is still young and learning the game, but he arguably already looks like he’d improve Ruben Amorim’s midfield.

Perhaps the club will turn to Premier League-proven players like Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, but Bouaddi looks like another option well worth considering.

The France Under-21 international has a bit of everything to his game, so he could be a perfect upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte in that area of the pitch.