Talks held: Chelsea receive response after registering interest in signing “class act”

Eric Garcia in action for Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly had recent contacts over a potential transfer move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, but they’ve now been told that he’s off the market.

The Blues were alongside Tottenham in asking about Garcia’s availability, but it now seems that the 24-year-old is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona.

According to TBR Football, Garcia had been of interest to both Chelsea and Spurs, but it now seems there’s no chance of a deal as he’s agreed terms with Barca on a new contract.

This is a bit of a blow for Chelsea, who could have done with strengthening at the back after some unconvincing performances in that department so far this season.

Chelsea dealt Eric Garcia transfer blow

Despite some improvement under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have suffered some recent setbacks, such as losing 2-1 at home to Sunderland in the Premier League, while they only scraped past Wolves with a 4-3 win in the Carabao Cup this week.

Garcia looks like he could surely have been an upgrade on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, but CFC will now have to look for alternatives.

Tottenham could also likely have benefited from more depth at the back, though they actually already have some pretty solid options in the form of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Eric Garcia transfer situation explained

Speaking to TBR Football, journalist Graeme Bailey explained the current situation, saying: “At one point in the summer with Garcia’s contract expiring, there was real interest with Chelsea and Spurs both keen.

“He is a class act and has Premier League experience; he ticks a lot of boxes. However, Garcia has since become a big player under Hansi Flick, and he is not going anywhere. I am told in recent weeks, his people have confirmed that a new deal is imminent.”